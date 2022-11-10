Will stop TET 2022 if rules not followed, cautions High Court

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday, during the hearing of a TET case, warned the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) that if rules are not followed, he might stop the TET 2022 examination, which is going to take place on December 11.



He had earlier praised the Board for its transparency but on Wednesday said that he is taking back his statement of not blocking recruitment, instead if he sees that the law is not being followed then he will stop the examination.

The primary education board on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court that the reserved category candidates who got 82 marks in 2014 TET will be declared to have passed TET by next Friday. The list of candidates will also be published.

The primary education board will start recruitment for 11,765 primary teacher

post vacancies.

The registration for the test closed on November 3 and since then the option of editing the form was given to the applicants.

Justice Gangopdhyay on November 3, ordered the Board to consider the reserved category candidates who secure 82 marks in TET 2014 and 2017 as pass.

The Board published a notification on Monday acknowledging the 2017 TET reserved category candidates as passed.