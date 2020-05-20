Will stay overnight at control room: CM
Kolkata: In a bid to ensure the safety and security of people when 'Amphan' hits Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be overseeing the situation by being present at the state Secretariat on Wednesday night.
Banerjee took a stock of the control room at Nabanna on Tuesday where officers of the disaster management group and police are constantly monitoring the situation.
She said: "I will be at Nabanna. I will oversee the entire situation. Some are saying that the cyclone is more powerful than that of Fani and Aila. It is very important to ensure the safety of those staying in vulnerable areas."
Ministers and senior officers of all the concerned departments will also be at the control rooms at the headquarters of their respective departments. Firhad Hakim, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators, will also be at the civic body's headquarters nightlong and top brass of all municipalities have also been directed to do the same.
