Will stand alone against CAA, NRC & NPR if required: Mamata

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resolved on Monday to continue her crusade against CAA, NRC and NPR and go at it alone if required, quoting Rabindranath Tagore: "Jodi Tor Dak Shuney Keu Na Ashey Tobey Akla Cholo Re." She also gave a clarion call to all including the BJP-run North East states, to carefully reconsider their stand regarding NPR.



The Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated the Uttarbanga Utsav in Siliguri. Taking a dig at the leaders who attended the Ministry of Home Affairs meeting on NPR recently in Delhi, Banerjee said: "Many persons were saying many things against NPR, but finally they attended the meeting. At least one person protested. Let them understand that we are protesting. Whatever I had assured to the people I have fulfilled. There will be no NPR in Bengal."

She also clarified that she had initially misunderstood NPR as census work. "Later when I saw the columns in the forms where the date of birth and place of birth of parents need to be filled up, I saw through the conspiracy," added the Chief Minister.

"In the NPR meeting they misled you by stating that details of parents are not mandatory. It is just a trap. If there are columns, the details need to be furnished. Or else the form will be treated as incomplete and the person a defaulter. People should not fall into this trap. Think carefully," added Banerjee.

Reiterating that she would not allow division between communities; lynching and intimidation in Bengal, Banerjee added: "We want a united nation and a united state. Thus we will never allow these draconian divisive laws. No one can do anything. Do not worry about CAA, NRC and NPR. I will not allow it. This land is ours."

The Chief Minister stated that she was not a 'Chowkidar' (guard) who made appearances only during election. "I am with you 24X7, 365 days. Along with me are all the people of the state. Under no circumstances will we allow any anti-people law," added the Chief Minister.

She expressed concern over the present condition of the country. "What is happening in the country is shocking. The way students are being victimised is not right. They are our future. Women should also come forward. Students along with women will have to save this country" Banerjee added.

The inauguration ceremony of the Uttarbanga Utsav was held at Atharokhai Maidan, Shivmandir, on the outskirts of Siliguri. After attending the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister departed for Darjeeling.