Will soon write to state citing details of harassment, says Aliah Univ V-C

kolkata: Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali, who was subjected to verbal abuse and threats by an expelled student leader and his companions last week, said on Wednesday he would soon be writing to the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education (MAME) department in Bengal, giving a detailed account of the incident.



The Vice-Chancellor (V-C), whose term is set to expire in mid-April, claimed that he was "yet to get past the traumatic experience". "I am not well. Doctors have advised me a week's rest. I will be visiting the university only after a week," he said.

In a purported video clip that went viral last week the expelled leader, Giyasuddin Mondal, along with some other students, was seen raining threats and abuses on Ali and even manhandling him, demanding that the list of names released for the state-aided university's PhD course be scrapped and candidates recommended by him be incorporated in a fresh list. Mondal, a former student of the university, was later arrested.

The MAME department sought a report of the entire incident from Ali. "I will be writing to them soon, giving them all details of the harassment," he said.

Sources close to Ali said the V-C was not looking forward to an extension in Aliah University. Ali, who was a chemistry professor in Jadavpur University before taking over the reins of Aliah four years ago, might want to return to the south Kolkata institution, one of his former colleagues said.