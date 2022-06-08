Will shed my blood but never allow division of Bengal, says Mamata

Darjeeling: "I am ready to shed my blood to thwart attempts to divide Bengal," stated Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, addressing a workers' meet in Alipurduar. She further trained guns at the BJP for stoking divisive politics in the region to rake in votes.



Banerjee on a three-day visit to Alipurduar addressed a rally at the Alipurduar Parade ground on Tuesday. "Before elections, the BJP had promised Gorkhaland. After the elections, they are nowhere to be found. They even created a rift between Gorkhas and the Adivasis of the Terai and Dooars that resulted in clashes. Now they want to carve out North Bengal from Bengal. I am ready to shed my blood to thwart attempts to divide Bengal," she said.

Banerjee's remarks come in the wake of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) resurrecting the demand for the separate state of Kamtapur.

Hours before Banerjee's visit to the region, Jeevan Singh, the self-styled commander of the KLO had released a purported video clip warning the "Outsider West Bengal Government" to "stay away from this region". The authenticity of the video, however, could not be independently verified by Millennium Post.

Singh had further warned that a bloodbath would ensue if the Chief Minister visited the region and the West Bengal government continued alleged atrocities against Koch Rajbongshi people.

Singh lauded the efforts of BJP MPs John Barla, Nishith Pramanik and Jayanta Roy for raising and supporting separate state demands. Incidentally, all of them had raised the demand of carving out 8 districts of North Bengal from Bengal.

"Some political leaders don't have much to do. They have issued threats against me. If I don't allow them to create a separate state they will kill me. I am not scared of guns. If you have the guts, use your guns against me. I know how to tackle guns," challenged Banerjee.

Lashing out at the saffron camp "for trying to fan separatism" in the state, ahead of the general election in 2024, the TMC supremo maintained that all communities in North Bengal had been living in harmony for decades.

She blamed the BJP for creating unrest and provoking divisive forces. "Whenever an election approaches the BJP brings out its divisive cards. They give money and create trouble. After elections, they again disappear. We will stay united. We will stay strong and halt such conspiracies," stated Banerjee.

She gave a clarion call to all to stand up against BJPs diktats. "From language to religion, we have to follow their diktats. Why should we? We have to unite and stop the fake BJP party," stated Banerjee. On Wednesday, Banerjee will attend the mass marriage of 510 Adivasi couples at Subhashini tea garden in Hashimara.