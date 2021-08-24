Will set up 500 Alchiki, 200 Rajbangshi & 100 English medium schools: CM

Kolkata: Holding the first meeting of the Tribes Advisory Council after coming to power for the third consecutive term, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that a series of development projects including setting up of more than 800 schools would be taken up for further development of the people from tribal community.



After holding the meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar, Banerjee said: "at least 500 schools would be set up across the state for the tribal populace where different subjects would be taught in Alchiki script. At the same time 200 schools would be constructed (in north Bengal) for Rajbangshis"

She further said that 100 English medium schools would also be set up besides preparing a curriculum for different languages of the people from tribal communities.

This comes when around 5.87 per cent of the state's population is from tribal community and there are around 23 percent schedule caste population and 33 per cent from minority community.

The Tribes Advisory Council was reconstituted in July and even BJP MLA Manoj Tigga is one of its members.

Sources said that he informed the Chief Minister in connection with some irregularities related to issuance of caste certificate and Banerjee ordered a probe in this connection.

Sources said that some members informed her about illegal transfer of land owned by tribals despite there is a law. Banerjee directed to take strict action in case any such incidents surfaces.

The last meeting of the council held in March last year. Though it is scheduled to hold its meeting after every six months, it cannot be organized due to the pandemic situation and the Assembly polls. "This was the first meeting of the council after the formation of the government (for third consecutive term) and almost all members, apart from one or two, attended the meeting and gave their suggestions," Banerjee said adding that it was her government only that had set up the Tribal Development department in 2013 and its budget went up by at least six times.

"We are ensuring an overall development for the people from tribal communities. They are receiving benefits of Jai Johar and Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Even the state government has ensured the land rights of tribal people. Now it cannot be transferred to anyone from non-tribal community," she said.