Will seek nod for setting up college for specially-abled students: Min

KOLKATA: The Mass Education Extension and Library Services department will soon seek permission from the state Education department to develop a college for the specially-abled students.



"There are schools for the specially-abled where they can study till the 12th standard. But there is no scope for them to continue studies beyond that. We will send a request letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through the Education department to allow us to set up a college for them. There are more than 17,000 such students across the state at the school-level," state minister for Mass Education Extension and Library Services Siddiqullah Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said there were some schools in the city which could be developed into a college. He added that the department had made arrangements for education along with fooding and lodging facilities of 2793 poor specially-abled children strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols. There are 19 homes across the state where these children are presently lodged. "We have been nurturing them for more than a year with their parents refusing to take them back. The state government has spent Rs 4.14 crore for this purpose," the minister said. The minister announced that libraries in the state would open up two days a week from now on. There are 2480 libraries across the state among which 479 are closed.

"The district library officers have been asked to send a report on the non-existent libraries so that the space can be utilised for other work," a senior official of the department said, adding that the department has digitised 35416 books in 12 subjects in recent times.

The minister said the department would soon start the process of recruitment in 738 posts in the libraries across the state after getting necessary nod from the state Cabinet. The process of formation of library committees for the purpose of recruitment has been initiated.