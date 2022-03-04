'Will seek loan to complete drainage & water supply work in city'

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has sought a loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB) to proceed with the drainage and water supply work in the city under the Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP).



"Will apply to the Union Ministry of Finance for approval so that the corporation can get loan from ADB," said Hakim, after conducting a meeting with representatives of ADB at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters on Thursday.

He reiterated it will take another one year to complete the whole project. The construction work was stalled for two years due to COVID 19 pandemic. KEIP projects are being done by consultants on contractual basis. These consultants (small companies) are unable to carry the work due to the financial crunch.

While 90 percent work has been done in Behala, Dum Dum, Belgachia and Joka, 60 per cent work has been done in Tollygange and Kudghat.

The KEIIP had prepared a list of roads along with a time frame of when they would dig it up for pipeline and also when they would finish settling of those roads.

The respective ward councilors will keep an eye to ensure that this work is carried out as per schedule.