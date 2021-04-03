Will score winning goal against BJP: Bidesh Bose

Kolkata: Former footballer and Trinamool Congress candidate from Uluberia (East) Bidesh Bose said he would score the 'winning goal' against BJP, banking on the development works carried out by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the past 10 years. For Bose, the field of politics is as exciting as the football ground.



"I decided to serve the people after witnessing the overall development carried out by Mamata Banerjee. Didi has fielded me as a candidate here and I am just reaching out to the people, informing them about the further development that she would carry out after forming the government for the third consecutive term," Bose said.

Bose, the former captain of Mohun Bagan, is confident of his victory in the election. He vowed to ensure that everyone in his constituency would get benefitted by the development work to be taken up in the coming days.

Bose, who was a crucial forward position player in Indian football team of 1978 Asian Games, had been waiting to score the winning goal against the BJP. Presently, Bose is busy conducting a door-to-door campaign in his constituency as "Didir Doot".

Uluberia (East) is one of the 16 Assembly constituencies in the Howrah district. The constituency in the rural part of the district comprises Uluberia Municipality, Khalishani and Raghudevpur gram panchayats of Uluberia II block.

IPS officer Haider Aizaz Safwi, who was the Deputy Speaker, was elected twice - in 2011 and 2016 - as Trinamool Congress candidate from the Assembly constituency. A by-poll was held in 2019, Safwi passed away. Idris Ali of TMC got elected from the seat in the by-poll. "I am not a person who has a deep-rooted connection with politics. So, I am reaching out to the people with the details of the development carried out by Didi," Bose said.