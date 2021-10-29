Will return to the Hills next month: Mamata

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a four-day visit of North Bengal departed for Goa from the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Thursday.



Talking to media persons on her way out from Kurseong, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated: "I am departing for Goa. In the morning I met children and women workers of tea gardens. I asked them about difficulties and problems they face. During my visit I tried my best to interact with the local populace. I will return to the Hills next month."

In the morning Banerjee had gone for a morning walk to Mahanadi. She interacted with some children at Dhungreykothi.

The chief minister also spent time with students going to Kurseong from Civitar.

A class 12 student with whom the chief minister had interacted with told media persons, that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked her whether she had received money to buy cell phone for her online classes.

The chief minister also distributed sweets among the children.

Later the Banerjee posted in her social network page, "Extremely pleased to interact with children in Darjeeling! Their smiling faces fill my heart with joy."

Mamata Banerjee— who is known for her connect with the people at the grassroot-level—interacted with the local residents of Mahanadi, a hill hamlet, around 6kms from Kurseong, on Wednesday.