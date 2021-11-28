Will remain in TMC, says Partha Mitra, 24 hrs after joining Cong

Kolkata: Within 24 hours after his name was announced by Congress as their candidate from ward 8, Partha Mitra says he is back in Trinamool Congress and "will always remain an obedient party worker".



Mitra who met Firhad Hakim said: "I am an obedient party worker and will remain in the party." Mitra had left TMC after failing to get ticket.

Hakim said: "He met me in the morning. There was some confusion that has been clarified. He will work for TMC and will work to ensure the victory of our candidate in ward 8."

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Tapan Singh in ward 8 on Sunday, said Asit Mitra, party veteran. Mitra had also announced the a list of 28 candidates taking the total number of candidates to 94. The party will announce the names of 28 more candidates. Mitra said Congress will field altogether 122 candidates. Senior party leader Santosh Pathak will contest from ward 45 in Burrabazar. Punam Chowdhury will contest from ward 38 replacing Ranjit Chowdhury. Mohabbat Khan will fight from ward 119 replacing Amir Ali, Mitra maintained.