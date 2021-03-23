Will propose upgradation of Uttarpara State General Hosp, says Kanchan

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Uttarpara Assembly constituency actor Kanchan Mallick will urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to upgrade the Uttarpara State General Hospital to a superspecialty one if he gets elected as an MLA.



"It is such an old hospital and I feel it will be possible to upgrade it to a superspeciality hospital that will benefit thousands of people from Konnagar, Nabagram and Kanaipur. It will be my first task to approach madam (the Chief Minister) with the proposal for the upgradation of the hospital if I get elected," said Mallick, who vowed to work by remaining in the constituency for which he had also rented a house at Uttarpara.

Uttarpara Assembly seat comprising two civic bodies — Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality and Konnagar Municipality — along with Nabagram, Kanaipur and Raghunathpur Gram Panchayats fall under Serampore Parliamentary constituency in Hooghly.

Prabir Ghoshal had won as TMC candidate by receiving 84,919 votes in 2016. Left had then received 72,918 votes, while BJP had received 23,687 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, TMC was ahead of BJP in the Assembly constituency by 3,491 votes.

However, ahead of the polls Ghoshal left TMC and joined BJP. Sharing his experience of receiving an overwhelming response from the people of Uttarpara, Mallick said: "I am confident of my victory from the constituency."

He also met the theatre groups at Uttarpara. "There are around 17 theatre groups, sangeet academy and film clubs here. There are around two-three theatre groups with whom I had a discussion," he said.

Mallick also took a dig at Ghoshal saying: "He has already gained an image of a traitor." When contacted, Ghoshal said: "I do not want to say much. Everything will become clear on the day of counting."