Will prioritise drainage works in ward 94: Trinamool candidate

KOLKATA: Ahead of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for ward number 94, Sandip Nandi Majumder says he will prioritise completion of the drainage work on winning the poll to eradicate the waterlogging issues in the area.



Majumder, a civil engineer by profession, retired a few years back and is now attached to a private firm as an advisor. He feels that as a councilor his first priority should be to be accepted by the people of his locality and he should give his best efforts to solve any problem of his area. Ward number 94 includes areas of Tollygunge, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Golf Club, among others. Majumder feels that in his area there are few pockets, where cleanliness is still a concern. "If I win from this constituency, my first task will be to go to every household in my ward and ask them about the problems they are facing. Apart from the manifesto that TMC will release, I myself have identified certain problems in my area like there is a need for a cleanliness drive in some pockets of my area," he says.

Majumder, who is also a member of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of MR Bangur Hospital, says he has worked closely with the hospital authorities for the renovation of the hospital and there is much work that needs to be done on the hospital premises.

He also feels that there is a need for a separate shelter on the hospital premise as many patients' relatives cannot find a place to stay despite the existence of a shelter.

"In the last civic election, I lost to CPI(M) candidate Mrityunjoy Chakraborty. I hope this year I will win the confidence of the people from my ward," adds Majumder.