Will not return empty-handed from Malda this time: Mamata

Malda: Giving a clarion call to break the nexus between BJP, CPI(M), and Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that she did not come to Malda this time to return empty handed like the previous two elections.



"I have a deep rooted connection with Malda. I visit here every year. Lakhs of people turn up in the meetings. But the equation changes when the election approaches. CPI(M), Congress and BJP share seats among themselves. As a result we did not perform well in 2016 Assembly polls and 2019 general elections. It is my grief that Trinamool Congress did not perform well in the polls. It was zero in Lok Sabha polls. This time I did not come here to return empty handed," Banerjee said.

In both 2016 Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress lost in all the 12 seats.

Later, MLA from Ratua Samar Mukhopadhyay, English Bazar MLA Niharranjan Ghosh and Mothabari MLA Sabina Yashmin had joined Trinamool Congress.

"We have even won two seats in the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019. This time we must win in Malda as well," she said adding that BJP has given nothing to Malda despite winning here.

"I know BJP distributes money to get votes. Take the money that they have stolen from common people. Have rice and chicken with the money. But do not cast a vote in their (BJP's) favour. Please do not cast a vote in favour of Congress and BJP as well as they have an understanding with the BJP. But Trinamool Congress is the party that does not have any understanding with the saffron brigade. Trinamool Congress will never submit before the saffron brigade to ensure peace, harmony and further development of the state," she said.

Expressing her astonishment over Mausam Noor's defeat in the last Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee said: "I sent her to Rajya Sabha as an MP giving importance to Malda. I have also sent Arpita Ghosh to Rajya Sabha from North Dinajpur."

She further said that her government keeps all promises unlike BJP. "Show me one state government like Bengal that gives free of cost ration. I am also happy that Swasthay Sathi cards are issued against women heads of a family and a family is getting free of cost health coverage of Rs 5 lakh every year. At the same time it is unimaginable the lies BJP spread," she said.