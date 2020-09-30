'Will not let farmers face hardships due to Centre's anti-agri policies'

Siliguri: Criticising the contentious Farm Bills, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that in no way her government will let farmers face any hardship as the Centre's anti-people legislation will only help hoarders.



In the same breath, Banerjee expressed her annoyance over the Centre's communal politics and came down heavily, without naming BJP, saying that they never take up any development projects and try to reap benefit by initiating riots. She said: "They have forgotten that every one has self respect but they keep attempting to create differences among communities. We have undertaken a series of work for an overall development of North Bengal. It seems, now-a-days, people creating riots get more significance than those who ensure development activities."

She also expressed her exasperation over the Centre's anti-people decisions while addressing the review meeting on Tuesday at Uttar

Kanya where all officials entered following a Rapid Anti-gen Test.

On Wednesday, she will be holding a meeting with Cooch Behar, Kalimpong and Darjeeling district authorities. This was her first trip to Siliguri after January this year.

In connection with the Farm Bills, she said: "It will turn farmers' lives hell. Potato, onion and pulses were removed from the list of essential commodities. It will give upper hand to hoarders and farmers will not get food to eat despite cultivating crops."

Stating that in no condition her government will let farmers face any difficulties, Banerjee directed the agriculture department to hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary to prepare a plan of action on what the state government should do to support farmers.

She further said that there should not be any delay in implementing any development schemes and there should not be any miscommunication about nuances of any project among officers in grassroots level as there is a tendency to block work by confusing people about development schemes and

works. She directed to complete the ongoing projects by January.

Banerjee expressed her annoyance over the functioning of some officers in the state Labour department saying that she will not tolerate "inspector raj" and directed to take necessary steps of restructuring in this regard. She also directed to complete the distribution of the free-hold-title deed among the residents of refugee colonies in North Bengal and Schedule Tribe/Schedule Caste certificates have to be given out within 72 hours of application. Campaign on development projects also has to be intensified.

She also directed Vijay Barman, chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, to ensure completion of pending tasks so that a project of industrialist

Harsh Neotia can be started as early as possible, the reason being it will creat job opportunities.