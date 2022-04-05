Will not continue in Aliah Univ, says V-C

kolkata: Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali on Monday said he did not want to continue as the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity and wanted to return to the Chemistry department of Jadavpur University where he was a professor before taking charge of Aliah University. This comes after he was threatened and abused allegedly by an expelled student leader, Ghiyashuddin Mondol.



He said he would inform Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who happens to be the Chancellor of the varsity and Education minister Bratya Basu regarding his desire.

A section of students sat on a dharna at the Park Circus campus of the varsity demanding arrest of all those involved in the incident of threatening Ali.

Ali was given the charge of Aliah four years back. His tenure as V-C is also ending this month. "Being a teacher, I am deeply pained by the way a section of the students had humiliated me. It is not possible for me to return to Aliah. I cannot work at a place where there is no honour. I have also spoken with the Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University and have informed him of my desire to go back to the Chemistry department there," Ali said.

Meanwhile, Mondol who was arrested in this connection, was remanded in seven days police custody.