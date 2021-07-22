Will not be cowed down by intimidation tactics: Abhishek

KOLKATA: Stating that no stones would be left unturned to dislodge the autocratic government at the Centre, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the attack on the workers of his party when they were attending the Sahid Diwas programme in BJP-run Tripura and stated that Trinamool Congress "will not be cowed down by such intimidation tactics."



Not only party workers including senior leader Asish Lal Sinha were attacked allegedly by BJP-backed goons in the north-eastern state, but also 82 party workers were arrested before telecast of the virtual address of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on the giant screen set up at Kailash Nagar area there. At the very beginning of her Martyrs' Day speech, the party chairperson slammed the incident saying that political programmes were not allowed in BJP-run states. "Is it a democratic approach?" she asked, condemning the incident.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek tweeted: "We strongly condemn the attack on @AITCofficial supporters in @BJP4India ruled states. We will NOT be cowed down by such intimidation tactics! On #ShahidDibas let me reiterate that TRINAMOOL will not budge an inch in its fight against the oppressive forces. COME WHAT MAY!"

For the first time, the party supremo's speech on Martyrs' Day was telecast in different states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Delhi, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Allegation of removing a hoarding on Sahid Diwas containing a photograph of the party supremo has cropped up at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. It was put up to campaign about the Sahid Diwas programme. Trinamool Congress held BJP responsible for removing the hoarding.

While addressing the Sahid Diwas programme, the party's national general secretary said: "We all have listened to the directions given by the party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee. The party's organisation will be further strengthened following her directions. Bengal will be the beacon of light for the country".

Expressing his gratitude to the senior leaders of the Opposition political parties, who listened to Mamata's virtual address at Delhi's Constitution Club, he said: "We all will work together for a better India. We will not leave any stones unturned to bring an end to the autocratic power. The autocratic power will be brought to an end by working as per the direction given by the party's chairperson. The country will be freed from the hands of two autocratic leaders".

Abhishek also expressed his gratitude towards the party's booth workers. He further said quoting Gopal Krishna Gokhale that "What Bengal thinks today, India will think tomorrow. Bengal has proved it and now the time has come for the entire nation to walk on the path of Bengal."