Will not allow anyone to break the integrity of our country: CM

Kolkata: Without naming any political party, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Centre saying that she will not allow breaking the country's integrity at any cost.



Banerjee on Monday paid her tribute to Swami Vivekananda in a programme at Outram Ghat transit point where pilgrims assembled before setting out for Ganga Sagar.

"Swamiji is our leader. We pay him respect on all 365 days through our work for common people. He is inspiration for all of us and not only of a section. He talked about national integrity and we will not allow anyone to adversely affect the same," Banerjee said.

She further said: "We pass through many difficulties even so many years after our country's independence. But the country always stand together to iron out all problems and we work to ensure that togetherness in the country remain maintained. I will continue to fight for common people."

Addressing the programme, that she visits every year,

in Hindi, Banerjee expressed her affection for the language. "I visit here every year. They wanted to know that when I will come. I requested them not to worry as I will surely

visit the place," she said. Banerjee attended the meeting amidst her busy schedule after attending a series of meetings including a political rally

at Ranaghat and video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Covid vaccine.

She urged pilgrims, heading to Ganga Sagar, to follow Covid norms and also directed the police to distribute masks if any pilgrim is found not using the same.

Stating that a series of steps have been taken so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience, Banerjee maintained that her cabinet colleagues including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Sujit Bose, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Aroop Biswas will be at Sagar Island for four days to

supervise the Mela in which people from Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be turning up, though less in number due to Covid situation.

Banerjee virtually inaugurated two fire stations one at Gangasagar and another at Cossipore in north Kolkata.

A state control room with helpline numbers – 1070, 22143526 - has also been set up at Nabanna under the supervision of senior officers for Ganga Sagar Mela.