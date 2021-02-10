'Will live like a Royal Bengal tiger... I'm not weak'

Burdwan/ Murshidabad: Relaunching her attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misinforming people by "telling lies" about the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP to be a party of capitalists who are being helped by the "Modi dispensation" in the forcible purchase of crops.



In the same breath, she mentioned about all efforts of the saffron brigade to "run Bengal from Gujarat" with the help of the "tainted and corrupted" turncoats and added: "There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger."

While addressing a couple of rallies in East Burdwan district — called the rice bowl of Bengal — Banerjee termed the Centre as a "heartless" and "ruthless" government that pushed farmers in front of spikes as they demanded repealing of the three "Black Laws" introduced to strengthen the hands of monopolists and friends of the saffron brigade. "BJP is a party of capitalists, zamindars and crorepatis. They have introduced the farm laws to ensure that their friends like Adanis can forcibly procure crops without any ceiling to run a monopoly depriving the farmers. Already big storehouses have been constructed. Today, farmers from Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi are protesting against the farm laws and we will support them," she said, assuring the growers of Bengal that she would not allow any such danger of forceful procurement of their produce at any cost. She also attacked the Centre saying that cases of farmers' suicides in the country are going up every day.

Raking up the outsider issue, the TMC supremo claimed that the BJP is a party of Gujarat and Delhi, which is bringing in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The Chief Minister asserted that she will not allow these in Bengal.

"Have you heard any Prime Minister tell lies? Have you heard any Chief Minister tell lies? But here, the Prime Minister has said the state government employees are not getting their salaries. I condemn such baseless claims. Show me one such case in which a government employee in the state did not receive his or her salary? Instead, the Centre is



selling out BSNL, SAIL and life insurance companies," she said, adding that the BJP has turned the entire country to a crematorium and now leaving no stone unturned to do the same to Bengal.

"But I would like to say that Trinamool Congress will form the government in Bengal and give a befitting reply to the Centre's step-motherly attitude and Gujarat will not be allowed to rule Bengal. The Prime Minister is lying that the state government is not allowing implementation of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme here. It is incorrect. They must disburse funds to the farmers whose verification is already complete," Banerjee said.

At the same time, she expressed her satisfaction over the turncoats leaving the party on their own fully aware that they would not get tickets from TMC for their involvement in corruption.

"My booth workers are the main assets. I do not need the stupid cows who restricted development of the state and now joined the BJP," she said, adding that the BJP will get "caged" constitutionally by the people of Bengal in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on BJP's 'Rath Yatras', the TMC supremo said it was being held only for photo ops and stated that the leaders were staying in five-star hotels in the name of 'Rath Yatra'.