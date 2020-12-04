'Will launch nationwide protests if farm laws aren't scrapped'

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Expressing her deep concern about the 'lives and livelihood' of farmers, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her party would launch protests across the state and country if Centre does not withdraw the anti-farmer laws.

In the same breath, Banerjee protested against the Centre's move of 'selling everything' and demanded to withdraw 'ill-conceived disinvestment and privatisation policy'. Banerjee stated that her party would not allow treasures of the nation to be transformed into BJP party's personal assets.

Banerjee, who has already assured of going to Delhi to stand beside the protesting farmers, on Thursday tweeted: "I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. The Government of India must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country."

Banerjee's announcement of launching the nationwide agitation comes at a time when the protesting farmers demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws and threatened to block other roads to the Capital if their demands are not met. The farmers have also accused the Centre of trying to break the unity of the farmers by asking for a small member committee in December 1 talks.

Ever since the Farm Bills were introduced in Parliament, Banerjee and her party had been protesting against the same stating that it would take away all rights of farmers including the marginal ones.

At the same time, the entire agri-market will get controlled by black marketers. As soon as the amended laws came into force, common people bore the brunt. Prices of essential commodities, including that of potatoes and onions, skyrocketed across the country. The state governments were left with no power to check the inflation.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with leaders from all districts on Friday before starting her tour to different districts to address public rallies of her party.

In this connection, Banerjee stated in her tweet: "From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer Bills. We have called a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday, December 4. We will discuss how the Essential Commodities Act is impacting common people and resulting in skyrocketing prices. The Central government must withdraw this anti-people law." Banerjee also made a scathing attack at the Centre in her tweet stating that "the Government of India is selling everything. You cannot sell Railways, Air India, Coal, BSNL, BHEL, banks, defence, etc." She further stated: "Withdraw ill-conceived disinvestment & privatization policy. We must not allow the treasures of our nation to be transformed into BJP party's personal assets."



Citing an example of Union Home minister Amit Shah taking the initiative to help BJP win a municipal election, Banerjee had recently attacked the Centre for "remaining busy with municipal level issues" instead of addressing the situation of the country's economy. Trinamool Congress has been holding protest rallies across the state against the Centre's moves of selling the PSUs.