Will install sanitisation tunnels at all markets in our constituency: Javed Khan
Kolkata: In a bid to prevent spread COVID-19, state Disaster Management minister Javed Khan has started the initiative of installing sanitisation tunnels in different
market areas in his constituency. The tunnels will sanitise people (entering or leaving the markets) by spraying a
mist of sodium hypochlorite which is a known disinfectant.
"We have already installed two sanitisation tunnels. One at Kohinoor market and the other at Colony bazaar. We will install sanitisation tunnels at all the markets in our constituency," said Khan, during a press conference on Friday.
He gave credit to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and termed her the real Coronavirus warrior.
"The Mamata Banerjee government is leaving no stone unturned to combat COVID- 19 and implementing different strategies. You will be happy to know that Covid-19 recovery rate crossed the 40 per cent mark for the first time in Bengal on Thursday. Last month, our recovery rate was 19.64 per cent. The credit goes to our Chief Minister who is concerned about her people. ," said Khan.
He reiterated that the COVID-19 recovery rate in Bengal increased at a when the Centre is running trains and flights due to which the Coronavirus transmission toll is increasing massively in the country.
While the total number of COVID-19 tests increased to 2,41,831 and the 2.5 lakh tests mark is likely to be surpassed on Friday, Bengal now has 11,205 quarantine facilities for people who returned by Shramik Special trains.
