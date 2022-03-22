'Will implement projects chalked out by late Subrata Mukherjee'

KOLKATA: Babul Supriyo, Trinamool Congress candidate for Ballygunge Assembly seat in the forthcoming by-election submitted his nomination on Monday.



Supriyo, accompanied by Debashis Kumar, south Kolkata district Trinamool Congress president and MLA from Rashbehari, went to the Survey Building and submitted his nomination.Babul expressed his gratitude to party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee for giving him the opportunity to serve the people.

"Ballygunge is the area of late Subrata Mukherjee and I will try to implement the projects he had chalked out for the development of the area.

After filing the nomination Babul went to the area and resumed his door-to-door campaign. There is overwhelming response among Trinamool workers. Babul answered the questions which had been asked by some local residents as to why he had left the BJP.

He said he would answer each and every questions which would be raised by the residents. "It is my duty to clarify my stand and explain to them why did I leave the BJP despite being the MP twice," he said.