Will hang myself if any graft charge is proved, says Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: Alleging that the BJP government was using the Central agencies in the most vindictive way with the sole purpose of harassing the leaders of the Opposition parties, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said he would get himself hanged if any Central agency could bring to the fore his involvement in any illegal transaction.



Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport on his way to New Delhi to attend a summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged coal scam case, Banerjee accused the BJP of indulging in political vendetta having lost the state Assembly elections.

He alleged that the ED was being used to scare the leaders of the Opposition, who had raised their voices against the misrule of BJP. "I reiterate what I had said in November at public meetings that if any Central agency can prove my involvement in any illegal transaction of even 10 paise, there will be no need to hold any CBI or ED probe, I will walk up the podium and get myself hanged publicly," he claimed. Without naming BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Abhishek said it was amusing to observe that no charge sheet was filed against those who were seen taking money on television. "Such vindictive attitude has never been seen in the past," he remarked.

"I am ready to face any and every kind of investigation," Banerjee said, adding that despite it being a case of Kolkata, he was summoned to New Delhi. Abhishek said he would like to invite any BJP leader to sit face-to-face with him and discuss what the Central agencies had done in the past five years and the fate of the country in the seven-year-rule of the Narendra Modi government.

The ED has called Abhishek and his wife Rujira in connection with the multi-crore coal scam. Rujira, who was supposed to meet the ED officials on September 1, wrote a letter expressing her inability to travel to Delhi leaving behind her two children in view of the pandemic. She said the ED officials could come to her residence and interrogate her.