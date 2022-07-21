Will give names of BJP leaders involved in cattle and coal scams: Abhishek

kolkata: Taking a swipe at the saffron camp, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said he would disclose the names of the BJP leaders who had taken money from cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining with proof.



Banerjee who had visited Dharmatala to see the last-minute preparations for the July 21 Martyrs' Day meeting said: "I will bring the voice clip in public to show who had spoken with whom and who got in touch with whom." He regretted that those who had taken money in the Sarada-Narada scam had been spared by the CBI just because they had taken shelter in the BJP.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed chargesheet against 41 persons in the coal scam case on Tuesday at the Special CBI Court in Asansol. CBI has mentioned the names of eight employees of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), including three former General Managers, two security Sub-Inspectors along with a former Manager (Security), former Chief Manager (Security) and former Manager ECL in the chargesheet. Also, the name Anup Majee alias Lala who is said to be the kingpin of the coal smuggling has also been named in the chargesheet as an accused. This apart, names of ten private companies and their owners have also been mentioned in the chargesheet. Sources informed that among the 41 persons mentioned in the chargesheet who were not arrested will be getting summons for further investigation. CBI is expected to file a supplementary chargesheet in future adding more names in it.