Will focus on completion of pending projects: Min

Darjeeling: Udayan Guha, the newly-appointed Minister of the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), will be giving priority to the unfinished or incomplete projects. Wednesday was his first day at office at Uttarkanya near Siliguri, after taking charge as the minister of the NBDD.



"Paucity of funds owing to the Pandemic and contractors taking it slow has left many a project under the department in a lurch. We will take up 128 such projects and complete them," stated Guha, while talking to press persons after holding a meeting with the authorities of the department.

Incidentally, during an administrative meeting in North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked departments to complete all pending projects and not to abandon the projects midway.

There are 26 incomplete projects in Coochbehar; 20 in Alipurduar; 16 in Jalpaiguri; 5 in Darjeeling; 32 in Uttar Dinajpur; 8 in Dakshin Dinajpur and 21 pending in the Malda district. About Rs. 462 crore had been earmarked for these 128 projects. "We have to get the money to complete these projects," stated Guha.He stated that soon he will be visiting the district and hold meetings with the district administration and prepare a list of what new projects need to be taken up in the districts. A priority list will be drawn up and accordingly projects will be taken up. About Rs. 800 crore has been allocated for the NBDD this financial year.

On August 23, he will be visiting Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. On August 24 he will be visiting Jalpaiguri. "We will take up projects as per the requirement of the public. The list will be drawn up as per the district administration. However, there is a paucity of funds that can only be resolved only if the Centre pays the state. The Union government owes Bengal Rs. 98000 crore," stated the minister.