Will expedite RT-PCR tests, follow Covid protocols: Hakim

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim has urged people to wear masks and strictly observe Covid protocol.



A high-level meeting was held at Kolkata Municipal Corporation to combat the rise in the number of Covid and Omicron cases. The meeting was presided by Hakim. Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor and senior officials of KMC's health department were present at the meeting.

Hakim urged people not to panic but the Covid protocols should be observed strictly and maintain physical distancing and not to gather at Park Street in great numbers. "The decoration along Park Street will remain till December 31 and not to go for gathering," he said. He regretted that despite repeated requests many people are not wearing masks. A close cooperation between the state government and the people are needed to check the spread of the infection.

He said discussion was held on how to expedite vaccination of people who are aged around 15 years and above.

He urged people who had taken the first dose of vaccination to take the second dose immediately.

The doctors have requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clamp prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC in the areas surrounding Park Street.

"More than one lakh people had gathered on Park Street on December 25 and half of them did not wear masks. It should not be repeated on December 30 and 31. We urged our Chief Minister to impose section 144 CrPC as that will be an effective check on the people visiting the area.

Sadhana Basu, Trinamool Congress councillor of ward 38 and chairperson of Borough IV has been inflicted with Covid 19. She has been kept under surveillance.

Hakim said steps will be taken to expedite RT-PCR tests.

He pointed out that under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the administration is taking necessary steps. KMC in some places like New Market, Gariahat, Hati Bagan, etc, will do permanent COVID-19 awareness miking.

KMC will distribute masks in congested areas where people are not wearing masks.

"We are starting vaccination of children from January 3, 2022. We will first start the vaccination of children in schools. On first day, vaccination will given in 16 schools. The next day 16 schools and so on. The school authority will have to keep the infrastructure ready. Private schools can keep their doctors," said Hakim.

Co vaccines will also be given to children (15 to 18 years) in 27 KMC Co vaccine centres. Aadhaar is mandatory for children taking vaccines. Those students not having will have to furnish school certificate.