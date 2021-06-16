'Will ensure revival of Shalimar Shipyard'

kolkata: The state government is leaving no stone unturned for revitalisation of the 135-year-old Shalimar Shipyard in Howrah and augment its business volume. State Transport minister Firhad Hakim along with senior officials of his department visited the Shalimar Shipyard and met the senior officers of the organisation to assess the current situation and ways to improve the functioning.



"We will put all efforts to revive and revitalise the shipyard for which we need a thorough financial restructuring. A young IAS officer has been made chairman of the shipyard, who will work on proper space utilisation and explore options for procuring private as well as government orders,"Hakim said.

Rajanvir Singh Kapur—the managing director of West Bengal Transport Corporation has been made the chairman of the shipyard. Hakim has proposed setting up of another dry dock. Hakim also advised to work on the possibility to manufacture AC vessels, which will sail in Hooghly for the purpose of joyride.

"The maintenance and repairs of vessels of Transport Department would be done through Shalimar only. Its notable that a World Bank project on Inland Waterways is also being implemented that will also boost Shalimar with maintenance and repairs," he added.