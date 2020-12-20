Will ensure every eligible person gets benefits of govt services at doorstep: CM

Kolkata: With over 1 crore people visiting the country's biggest outreach drive Duare Sarkar in just two weeks, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again assured that her government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that people of Bengal get the benefits of government services right at their doorstep.



The 1 crore mark was crossed on Friday itself — the fourth day of the second phase of the drive that started from December 15 and will continue till December 24 followed by the third and final phase, which will culminate on January 31, with at least four camps in each of the 341 blocks to help people get benefits of dozen-odd state-run schemes, including Swasthya Sathi.

On Saturday, more than 4 lakh people turned up at 471 camps taking the figure to over 1.07 crore. More than 10,000 camps were set up till date to help people get enrolled in different state-run schemes.

Congratulating the concerned officials and employees of the state government for their tireless efforts that made the programme so successful, the Chief Minister tweeted on Saturday morning: "I am immensely pleased to announce that in just 2 weeks, over 1 crore people across Bengal have enthusiastically visited more than 10,000 Duare Sarkar camps envisioned to ensure doorstep delivery of government services and benefits".

She further stated: "I wholeheartedly congratulate all the government of West Bengal officials and volunteers who worked round the clock to organise these camps every single day at such a massive scale. I would also like to thank every participant who visited and availed services at these camps."

Banerjee, who has ensured overall development of the state in the past nine years, further maintained: "I assure all that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of Bengal are able to get the benefits of Govt services that they are eligible for, right at their doorstep! #1KotirDuareSarkar."

Senior ministers have also hailed the initiative that was first announced by Banerjee during a rally in Bankura. State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said: "More than 1 Crore people attended & availed services from the 10K+ camps of #DuareSarkar set up across Bengal. @MamataOfficial's committed efforts towards the development of Bengal will continue to uplift millions of lives!"

Education minister Partha Chatterjee tweeted: "...We're extremely proud of this remarkable deed by @MamataOfficial & her hardworking government! We're certain that millions more will benefit in the coming days."

Stating the initiative to be a unique one, Minister of State for Housing Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Bengal government always proves that action speaks louder than words.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan tweeted: "@MamataOfficial's committed efforts towards the development of Bengal will continue to uplift millions of lives!"