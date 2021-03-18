Will drive out bad elements, may shut varsity: Visva Bharati V-C

KOLKATA: Controversy sparked off after Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati Professor Bidyut Chakraborty said he would drive out 'the bad elements' from the university and might close it down. His controversial remark earned widespread criticism from the academic circle.



Chakraborty, while addressing a virtual meeting with the teachers of the university, said some of the faculty members were against him as he was trying to stop embezzlement of funds. He said he had a pleasant relation with most of the teachers.

Referring to Professor Abhijit Sen, he said: "I had to take action against Sen who was my batchmate as he was involved in misappropriation of funds. It is unfortunate that my predecessors had never tried to stop financial corruption."

"He should clarify what he means by bad elements. He has suspended many teachers and stopped salaries of senior teachers. There are more than a dozen cases against him and FIRs had been lodged against the Vice-Chancellor," said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

It may be mentioned that Professor Aranai Chakraborty of the Physics department had lodged a complaint with the police demanding security. He had protested against the confinement of his colleagues by the V-C.

Meanwhile, the Vasanta Utsav was observed in Visva Bharati in a secret manner on March 16.

Many teachers and students were not allowed to enter and security guards had been posted at the gate. They were not allowed entry as they did not wear white kurta.

The students, who participated in the festival, said they had been informed just a day before the festival. They said they were not allowed to play holi with 'aabir', which has been a tradition at the university.

Subir Bandyopadhyay, a former student of the university, said: "The institution is being run in the most autocratic manner."

Meanwhile, varsity authorities said the festival was organised following the norms. Due to COVID pandemic, not many people could be allowed. The festival started with Baitalik followed by a special prayer at 7am. The festival was held at Gouranga Prangan followed by Chitrangada in the evening.