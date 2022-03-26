Will cooperate with CBI but want fair probe: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has threatened to launch a movement if the CBI does not conduct proper investigation in the Bogtui incident in which eight persons, including two children, were burnt alive.



Welcoming the High Court's order to assign the CBI to conduct investigation in the carnage, Kunal Ghosh, the state secretary of Trinamool Congress, said: "The state government has ordered SIT to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Twenty three persons have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Under such a situation the High Court has ordered an investigation by the CBI."

He further added: "We will give our full cooperation in the CBI probe. Our only demand is that the CBI investigates the matter in an impartial manner and does not investigate under the pressure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If this happens, we will lodge a protest."

He maintained: "The ED and the CBI are BJP's two brothers. So far, the CBI has not been successful in solving any case. It has failed to solve the theft of the Nobel prize of Rabindranath Tagore. Similarly, it could not solve the genocide at Nandigram along with the killing at Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hatras. But no one will be able to point a finger at Mamata Banerjee or the state government."

He said the Trinamool Congress will launch a movement if it is found that the CBI has failed to carry out proper investigation or is trying to shield the conspirator in the Bogtui incident."

The TMC general secretary accused the BJP of using the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate for politics.

"People rejected the BJP in the West Bengal elections, so they are trying a different way with a larger conspiracy. BJP uses the CBI, ED for politics," Ghosh added.

Twenty-three people have been arrested in connection with the killings so far and the state police have launched a 10-day drive of illegal arms and ammunition following the horrific incident.