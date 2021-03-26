'Will construct Muriganga Bridge to connect Sagar Island with mainland'

Sagar Island: Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah as "the lords of thieves", and demanding an explanation on "provident fund dues of lakhs of employees", and sale of PSU stakes Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee chided Modi for depriving Amphan affected people in Bengal and promised construction of Muriganga Bridge to connect Sagar Island with the mainland after forming government for the third consecutive term.



The announcement of Banerjee to take up the construction of the bridge comes after the BJP-led government did not take up the same in the past three years despite giving the assurance.

"It would cost around Rs 10,000 crore. But I assure of arranging the required money to construct the bridge in the next 5 years," she said.

"Trinamool Congress is not dhandabaz and dangabaz (opportunists and rioters) like BJP. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the biggest liars. They are now often visiting the state and giving tall

talks. Where were they at the time of Ampham. Modi came only once just to show off. It was we who saved lives of 19 lakh people by shifting them to relief centres, which were again constructed by our government," she said.

Banerjee added that she is the only person who will "safeguard" the people of Bengal as she had supervised the situation by staying overnight at the 14-storeyed Nabanna that was also almost swaying because of the ferocity of the super cyclone that was passing through the state at a speed of 155 km per hour.

She rebuked the Centre for "not giving a single penny" to the state that witnessed a loss worth Rs 1 lakh crore and lives of 6 crore people were affected due to Amphan. "Such cyclone never passed through the state in the past 200 years. But the Centre did nothing for the state and now they are coming to woo voters. Rs 1000 crore that they gave was actually from state disaster response fund," she said while addressing a rally at Patharpratima in South 24-Parganas.

She further added that one or two "odd" cases is nothing unusual in such a huge "operation" to assist people and to carryout reconstruction of the destruction caused by the super cyclone. "They (BJP) are raising voice if one or two person has taken Rs 500. But what about them. They have made lakhs and crores of rupees by selling out BSNL, railway, banks, etc. Narendra Modi has to answer us that where the money of Amphan has gone. He has to answer where is the money that they got by selling banks, railways, life insurance corporation and other government establishments. They are saying that Trinamool Congress is thief. Am I a thief? I would like to say that Narendra Modi is the king of thieves," she said.

"He (Modi) often claims himself to be the chowkidar. But where was he at the time of Ampham," she asked.

Taking a dig at the BJP, she said that there is nothing new in their announcement of making Sunderbans as a new district as our government has already initiated the process in this regard.

It may be mentioned that the Centre had confirmed constructing the bridge across Muriganga river against a share given by the state government at Tajpur Port.

"But they neither built the port nor the bridge. Do not worry we will construct the bridge after returning to power," she said.