'Will cancel permit of bus if found charging more'

Kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim threatened to cancel the permit of any private bus which charges more than the fixed fare from a passenger.

"If a person finds that the bus in which he has travelled has charged more than the designated fare, I will ask him/her to file an FIR in the police station with a copy of the bus ticket. Then we will cancel the permit of that particular bus," Hakim said reacting to a question regarding complaints of buses charging high fares.

The state government has stated that private buses cannot charge extra from passengers and have assured of a review in the fare structure.