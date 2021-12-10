Will call on reaching destination: Braveheart Satpal Rai told wife

Darjeeling: For Mandira Rai—the widow of Havildar Satpal Rai, the personal security officer of CDS Bipin Rawat—it was an endless wait for the phone call that the martyr had promised to make once he would have reached the destination. However, as the chopper carrying Rawat, Satpal and 11 others crashed midway, the call never came! And, Darjeeling lost its braveheart Satpal.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death in a message to the deceased family. Havildar Satpal was a resident of Katusey, Maneydanra, Tukdah tea estate Darjeeling. A cloud of sorrow hung heavy on the picturesque hamlet as the family and neighbours awaited the return of the mortal remains of the braveheart, the same village that he had returned to during Diwali.

"On Wednesday morning he had called a number of times. The last time he had video-called around 8:30am just before take-off. He had stated that once he reached the destination he would call back. I waited the whole day, the call never came," stated Mandira Rai, wife of the deceased breaking down in tears.

Later, her sister-in-law had called and told her about the fatal accident that was being broadcast and asked about Satpal's whereabouts.

"I knew something was wrong. I tried calling him but the call didn't get through. Finally, my son who is also in the same regiment (11 GR) called home and stated that he is no more," stated Mandira. Satpal's son Bikkal Rai, will accompany his father's mortal remains, back from Delhi on Friday.

41-year-old Satpal had been serving the Indian Army for the past 21 years. His retirement was due. "However, CDS General had asked him to continue till his (the General's) retirement. He was supposed to retire in 2024, return home and start a business," stated Mandira. His daughter Muskan Rai, a class 10 student, is in a state of shock.

"I had spoken to him on Tuesday night enquiring about my grandson. I had even asked him to stay safe, answering to which he had stated – Ama (mother) this is not home, this is the Army," stated his mother Santu Maya Rai.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her condolence message stated: "Satpal Rai has dedicated his life to the motherland. The demise of this brave son of the Hills is an irreparable loss. We will always remember the sacrifice of Bengal's brave Satpal Rai. I express my deepest sympathy to his bereaved mother and members of his family…. Besides, I also express my heartfelt condolences to the kin of all other defense personnel who died in that tragic accident yesterday."