'Will bring back displaced families of BJP supporters'

KOLKATA: In a rare gesture, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has assured all help to BJP leader Tathagata Roy in bringing back the saffron party supporters to their homes, who had allegedly fled their villages after poll results were declared.



After her request on social media, Tathagatha Roy finally sent the details of such persons. Roy shared the details eight days after alleging on social media that many of his party workers were not allowed to enter their villages in post-poll situation.

On June 3, Bhattacharya had requested Roy to share necessary details to "urgently help everyone return home safely irrespective of their party affiliation" and also assured that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against anyone found involved in such intimidation tactics.

Her assurance came following a tweet by Roy in which he had stated that "a very close person came crying and said a few thousand men who had worked for BJP had been driven out by Trinamool goons. They will possibly have to pay hefty sums of money to be allowed to return."

"….I am helpless. Of the state leaders KSA have run away. D doesn't receive calls!" Roy had tweeted.

Appreciating the minister's move, Roy in another tweet on the same day, wrote: "Thank you very much. I shall presently do so. I appreciate the gesture. 'In victory, magnanimity', goes the saying. However, I can furnish only a limited number of names. You have the police and intelligence branch with you. You can bring back many more people on your own."

In reply, Bhattacharya assured Roy that TMC is "committed to tackle such issues efficiently". On June 7, Bhattacharya once again assured him that the state government is "working round the clock towards rehabilitating all displaced persons" when he tweeted requesting to send her WhatsApp number or e-mail address.

The minister replied in the microblogging site, stating "kindly DM me so I can share my email address with you since I'm unable to DM you. Thanks". On June 10, Roy tweeted mentioning about a news channel's report claiming that "BJP supporters' families in Ausgram, Bardhaman, living in makeshift tents under subhuman conditions."

Giving a prompt reply, Bhattacharya tweeted: "On 7th June, I requested you to DM me so I can share my email ID with you. Expected a prompt response given the gravity of the situation but still haven't heard from you. I'm also unable to DM you since you've turned off the feature. Kindly act as per the urgency of your claims."

Finally, on Friday Roy shared the details. Bhattacharya replied in a tweet, stating: "Thank you for finally reaching out & sharing the requested details. I assure you that @WBPolice is working tirelessly to investigate and thereafter resolve such claims. Also, a quick visit to your profile would help you understand why the DM icon is missing. Hope this helps."