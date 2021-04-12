Will avenge bullets through the ballot, says Mamata

Darjeeling: "After killing poor people Modi is acting like a landlord. We will avenge the bullets through the ballot," retorted Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, addressing an election rally in North Bengal on Sunday.



The Sitalkuchi incident in which 4 persons were gunned down by the CISF hung heavy on the election campaign.

On Sunday, Banerjee addressed two back-to-back election rallies in Nagrakata and Rajgunj in Jalpaiguri district.

"They know that they have been defeated in the polls hence they are shooting down voters. You all have to avenge the death of your brothers through the ballot," said Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress supremo appealed to all to go out and vote. "Do you want to end up in detention camps? If not, you have to ensure a thumping victory for us. We will never allow NRC in West Bengal. We will never allow Bengal to become Gujarat," stated the TMC Supremo.

Martyr columns were erected in both the venues. Banerjee offered flowers and lit candles before addressing the rallies. "Jalpaiguri has shown the road to development," stated Banerjee citing examples of the development projects undertaken by the TMC government in the district.

Her focus was on tea and tourism, the two economic mainstays of the district. "We are promoting tourism, specially rural tourism and homestays. We have been giving soft loans to persons wanting to buy commercial vehicles. We have even waved off pending taxes and penalties of commercial vehicles for the period of Pandemic lockdown in 2020.

In order to promote tourism, the TMC-led government has come up with projects including 'Bhorer Alo' in Gajoldoba, Safari Park, Biswa Bangla. Along with this a mini secretariat Uttarkanya; Medical College, stadium, Industrial parks have also been built in the Jalpaiguri added Banerjee.

On the tea garden front Banerjee stated that her government has increased daily wages of tea garden workers from Rs 67 to Rs 202. "Under the Cha Shundori project we are building 3 lakh houses for the workers of the 284 tea gardens of North Bengal. The project will be completed in the next two years," said Banerjee.

Along with this the TMC government has been providing Rs 1,500 every month to workers of closed tea gardens along with providing free rations, electricity, drinking water, education and health services. "The BJP has done nothing for the tea industry. They have only given assurances but always failed to live up to their commitments," stated Banerjee.

From Rajgung, Banerjee departed for Burdwan. There she held a roadshow from the Police lines to the Station.