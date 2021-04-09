Will always stand against division of voters along religious lines: Mamata

Kolkata/Domjur: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning as to how many complaints have been filed against him for playing the Hindu-Muslim card every day. This comes a day after the Election Commission (EC) issued her a show-cause notice for allegedly urging people to cast votes in favour of her party on communal grounds.



"Listen clearly, it would hardly matter to me if you issue 10 show-causes to me as my answer will remain the same. I will always stand against the division of voters along religious lines. I will urge all Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians to cast their votes. No one will give a vote to them (BJP). It will not benefit anyone by lodging a complaint against me. How many complaints have been lodged against Narendra Modi for doing Hindu-Muslim every day? How many complaints have been registered against those people who called Nandigram's Muslims Pakistanis?" she asked.

Lambasting the BJP stating it to be a "party of the riot mongers", Banerjee said: "I am fighting in the election as the daughter of every household in Bengal. Do they not feel ashamed of bringing in 1 lakh goons from outside and all their ministers just to face me? The election is taking place in an atmosphere as if Section 356 has been imposed in the state. Every day they are shifting crucial officers, including Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Police."

She took a dig at Modi for not accepting her challenge of facing her in a live debate over development carried out by their respective governments and his party for using "money power" to bag votes. "Elections should be fought based on development carried out by a government instead of creating violence," she said, alleging that they are even offering money to Trinamool Congress candidates as a step ahead towards "horse-trading" after the polls are over. "But it will never happen as it is Bengal and not Gujarat," she stated.

Banerjee on Thursday held four back-to-back public rallies starting from Balagarh and Serampore in Hooghly, Domjur in Howrah and finally at Behala Chowrasta in favour of Behala East's candidate Ratna Chatterjee and Partha Chatterjee from Behala West.

While addressing a mammoth rally at Behala, she said TMC is going to form the government with a two-third majority despite all atrocities besides using the EC and the Central forces as per the directions of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Making a strong remark against the EC alleging Shah's interference in their functioning, she said the entire world is witnessing how a political party (Trinamool Congress) is getting "deprived of justice" by all agencies involved in the poll process.

Banerjee on Thursday, however, termed the jawans of the Central forces as her friends as violence on the days of elections in Bengal is not their fault. Instead, she held Shah guilty for utilising "a professional force" of the country by misusing his power for political gains. She also threatened to move court against such misuse of power in the coming days. "But I would urge you all to perform your duties without listening to anyone. We have no problem if you perform your duties impartially. You should neither listen to me nor Shah," she said, adding that at no cost Bengal will ever be ruled by Gujarat.