Will accept caste-based census if all parties agree, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she would accept a nationwide caste-based census if all political parties, state governments and the Centre reach a consensus on the matter.



It needs mention that a 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by its Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a caste-based census stating that statistics about different castes will help in formulating development schemes effectively.

In reply to a question in this connection during a Press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee said: "I will not have any problem accepting it if all political parties, states and the Centre reach a consensus".

Stating that she would not like to state much about it, Banerjee said: "Nitishji has raised questions in this connection. Let's see how other political parties react to it."

"Every state has its own interest. If all come for a consensus then I do not have any problem. We do not differentiate among people," Banerjee said.

It needs mention that if caste-based census is undertaken this would be the first time since

Independence.

There is a view that a caste census will bring the Mandal politics to the centre stage of politics and can be an effective weapon in the hands of regional parties to counter the BJP's Hindutva and welfare planks, the twin issues used by the saffron party to make inroads into the OBC vote bank at the expense of state-based parties.