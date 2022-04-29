Wife of Suvendu's election agent produced fake certificate for promotion, claims bank

Kolkata: Wife of Suvendu Adhikari's election agent Meghnad Pal allegedly produced a fake Graduation certificate to become the manager of Tamluk Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank's Nandigram branch.



The controversy cropped up over the issue after bank's director Tarun Kanti Mondal alleged that Meghnad's wife Mahua Pal had produced a fake Graduation certificate. Mondal claimed that during 2002, Mahua was a Group-D staff of the bank. Later, she submitted a Graduation certificate and became the manager. But recently, a letter was sent to the university seeking a reply about the authenticity of Mahua's Graduation certificate. Mondal claimed that the university authorities informed that they did not give any such certificate to Mahua.

However, Mahua claimed that she graduated from an educational institution in Chandigarh and was told that it was approved by the Centre. Mahua further claimed that she had appeared in an examination of the bank after submitting the certificate. After passing the examination, she got a promotion. Mahua alleged that as her husband had changed his political preferences, she had been framed. However, the bank authorities are mulling legal action against her.