Wife of former Speaker dies

KOLKATA: Renu Chatterjee , wife of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somanth Chatterjee died at her south Kolkata residence on Tuesday afternoon.



She was 88. She was suffering from various age related ailments.

On behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , state Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas went to the house and placed floral wreath on the mortal remains of Chatterjee. Banerjee spoke to Anushila Basu, Somnath Chatterjee's daughter and expressed condolences.

Mamata Banerjee defeated Somnath Chatterjee from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in 1984. Later, she became close to the family.

Renu Chatterjee was suffering from various ailments for quite some time. After Somnath Chatterjee's death she was feeling lonely. She also lost her daughter and son Pratap Chatterjee.