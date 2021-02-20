Wife of deceased activist gets job of Home Guard

KOLKATA: As assured by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the appointment letter of a job has been handed over on Friday to the wife of DYFI activist Maidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained allegedly during a protest movement a few days back.



MLA from Kotulpur in Bankura Shyamal Santra went to the house of Maidul at Chorkala Village on Friday and handed over the job offer letter of the Home Guard to the deceased's wife. She will be posted at Kotulpur Block itself. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said: "I do not support any death. The state government will provide jobs to the victim's wife and if needed they will also be provided with necessary financial assistance".