Wife held guilty for murdering husband

Kolkata: The wife of a lawyer of New Town who was killed in November 2018 has been held guilty of murder by the Fast Track Court in Barasat on Monday.



The lawyer Rajat Dey was found dead at his flat located in DB block, New Town on night of November 24, 2018.

His wife Anindita Paul initially claimed that Dey had died accidentally. But few days after she claimed that her husband had committed suicide using a bed sheet.

Though police initially registered an unnatural death case, but later initiated a murder case and during investigation found that a ligature mark was present on Dey's neck which is not of a bed sheet. Later cops seized a mobile phone charger using which Paul had strangulated her husband. She was arrested later.

Meanwhile, Cyber law expert Bibhas Chatterjee was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor (PP) in the case. When police checked Paul's social media accounts they found that she had searched on several things on internet about ligature materials.

Despite several appeals, when Paul was not granted bail by High Court, she appealed for the same before the Supreme Court and subsequently was granted bail.

During the trial of the case, statements of 31 people were recorded.

On Monday Sujit

Kumar Jha, Additional Sessions Judge of the 3rd fast Track Court in Barasat held Paul guilty.

As soon as the magistrate pronounced her guilty, Paul broke down and pleaded not guilty.

However, she was taken in to custody by the police and was sent to Dum Dum

Correctional Home. The quantum of punishment is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.