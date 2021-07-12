Wife exposes man posing as CBI officer

kolkata: Once again, a man was found impersonating a CBI officer in Howrah after his wife exposed him.

The woman claimed that the youth Subhodip Banerjee married her by posing as a CBI officer. Banerjee, a resident of Jagacha colony area, registered their marriage in 2019.

The woman alleged that Banerjee did not go to office regularly.He even used to spend holidays frequently. Also, he was not getting his salary. When the woman asked the reason about how he gets so many leaves, Banerjee reportedly told her that due to a issue he has been suspended and thus he is not getting salary. Smelling a rat, the woman asked for Banerjee's service book and other documents. With those when she went to CGO complex in Salt Lake for verification, she found those were forged.

Later she countered Banerjee and asked for a divorce during January this year. Mutual divorce had taken place and Banerjee gave Rs nine lakh to her as alimony. On May 13, the woman lodged a complaint at the Jagacha police station against Banerjee on charges of domestic violence, forgery and cheating. She claimed that despite police being informed that Banerjee is posing as a CBI officer, no action was taken. Police claimed that investigation is still in progress.