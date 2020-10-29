Wife allegedly kills husband with help of her lover

Kolkata: A man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover on Monday night.



According to police, the victim identified as Ramkrishna Sarkar of Cooch Behar was a daily wage labourer. Few months ago he met with the accused person identified as Sujit Das and became friends. Following they met, Das started visiting Ramkrishna's rented house at Babupara in Bongaon and developed a relationship with his wife Swapna Sarkar.

When Ramkrishna came to know about his wife's relation with Das, became angry and altercation took place with her several times. On Monday night, Das asked Ramkrishna to come to his house to settle the matter. It is alleged that when Ramkrishna along with Swapna reached Das's house, the accused duo hit on his head with a blunt object. Later Ramkrishna was dragged to a bush near Das's house and was hacked to death on Monday night.

Later Ramkrishna's body was taken to Das's house where they buried it. Following that Swapna returned to her home. On Tuesday morning locals saw blood stains, a mask and a torch light near Das's house but did not suspect him. On Wednesday morning blood stains were spotted in front of Das's house but he was not at home.

After the police were informed, cops from Gaighata police station came and went inside the house. They spotted a place from where a foul smell was coming and the soil was loose.

Suspecting something fishy, a magistrate was called in and the place was dug. Few minutes later Ramkrishna's body was found. Later police tracked Das down from his mobile tower location. Swapna was also arrested from her house. The duo has confessed that they have killed Ramkrishna to continue with their relationship.