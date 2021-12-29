Why polls in 4 civic bodies & not also in HMC: PIL in HC

Kolkata: A public interest litigation (PIL) asking why polls will be held in only four civic bodies has been field in the Calcutta High Court after the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced that voting in four municipal corporations —Siliguri, Chandernagore, Bidhannagar and Asansol will be held on January 22.



Advocate Sabyasachi Bhattacharya has filed the PIL via email in the Calcutta High Court. The plea pointed out that why only four municipalities are going for voting and not Howrah?

He alleged that the SEC had repeatedly lied to the court. False information has been submitted to the court. The commission had earlier told the court that Howrah Municipal Corporation, Asansol Municipal Corporation, Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation would vote simultaneously. But the schedule of only four municipalities has been published.