Why PM still silent over vandalism in B'desh: TMC

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent incidents of vandalism in Bangladesh and alleged that the BJP was trying to politicise the issues in Bengal.



In an editorial published in Trinamool Congress' mouthpiece Jago Bangla on Tuesday, a question has been raised as to why Narendra Modi—who had visited Bangladesh earlier this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the neighbouring country's

independence—has remained tightlipped over the recent incidents of vandalism at several Durga Puja pandals there.

Interestingly, Modi had reached Dhaka on March 26, a day before the seven-phased state Assembly polls commenced in Bengal. His two-day tour stirred up controversies as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Prime Minister was violating the election code by utilising his Bangladesh visit as a campaign for wooing voters back in Bengal.

On the day of first-phase polling in Bengal, Modi had offered prayers at a Matua temple in Bangladesh's Orakandi, the birthplace of Hindu mystic and Matua community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur. As per experts, the visit had political significance as Bengal too has a sizable Matua population.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: "The matter is highly sensitive and the series of events that are taking place in Bangladesh are unfortunate. It is good that people from all religions and walks of life have argued in favour of social harmony and have stood against the evil forces. We hope that the Bangladesh government will be able to tackle their internal issue properly."

Coming down heavily on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his statement that the incidents in Bangladesh would benefit the saffron party in the ensuing by-election, Ghosh said if the BJP was going to be benefitted, then a thorough probe into the matter was required.

"At a time when the BJP in Bengal is fast sinking after losing the election battle, why did such an incident take place before the by-election? It needs to be probed. Also, what role the beneficiaries have played needs to be looked into. Modi had gone to the temple in Bangladesh during the state Assembly election to win the hearts of a section of people and now why is he silent over the matter,"Ghosh questioned

"I salute the people of Bangladesh and the government there, which is trying hard to restore peace in

the neighbouring country," Ghosh added.

Earlier, people from different walks of life, including prominent personalities in the state, on Monday condemned and protested against the vandalism in Bangladesh. Eminent personalities, including educationists, theatre personalities, writers, film actors, directors, and political leaders issued an appeal to the Sheikh Hasina government to track those involved in the vandalism and punish the guilty immediately.