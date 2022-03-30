Why PM silent on rising prices of fuel & medicines: TMCP

kolkata: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and Trinamool Youth Congress supporters jointly organised rallies across the state to protest against the hike in the prices of petroleum products, cooking gas, kerosene and medicines.



In Kolkata, the rally started from Hazra Park and ended at Gandhi statue. Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad president Trinangkur Bhattacharya participated in the rally.

Criticizing the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Ghosh said the BJP had made the lives of common people miserable. "The prices of petroleum products are going up every day but the Prime Minister has not uttered a single word. Kerosene has gone beyond the reach of poor people," she said adding "it is most unfortunate that the price of medicines has skyrocketed and is going to affect the pocket of the middle class."

"When the people are suffering, BJP is trying to divert the attention of people by one way or the other," Bhattacharya said. Addressing the media, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state secretary Kunal Ghosh said when common people were finding it extremely difficult to run the households, the Central government was silent on this important issue. Trinamool Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs had protested against the price hike both inside and outside the Parliament.

Earlier, Chief Minister had Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the Centre had increased the prices of about 800 essential medicines.