Why PM Modi silent over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh: Abhishek

KOLKATA: Urging people to vote for Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the forthcoming bypolls in the state to put an end to the autocratic rule of BJP, the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday asked—while campaigning in poll-bound Shantipur in Nadia district—why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi tight lipped over the recent attacks on minorities in Bangaldesh.



Lambasting the state BJP leadership for having claimed that the saffron party's vote share in the bypolls would increase three times due to the recent violence in Bangladesh, Abhishek asked sarcastically what the Narendra Modi-led government had done for the welfare of a particular community during its seven-year stint at the Centre.

"Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent about the incidents of violence in Bangladesh. There is not a single sentence from the Prime Minister. He had been to Bangladesh earlier this year in March and visited the temple of the Matuas with the sole intention of winning the hearts of the community during the state Assembly election. He shouted 'Jay Bangla' in Bangladesh, but does not utter the same in Bengal. How long can the people of the country tolerate this double standard?" Abhishek asked, daring the saffron leaders to come up with the Centre's report card of development.

"Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister and the next Assembly election will be held in 2026. But, still we are going to the constituencies where by-election will be held to request people not to vote for the BJP as it has ruined the country economically and socially," Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated.

Without naming Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the national general secretary of Trinamool said: "The duo is running the country in the most autocratic manner. They are treating ordinary people like slaves. They have sold the country and the steps they

have taken like increasing the prices of fuel and essential commodities have pinched the pockets of the middle-class. But, the duo has remained unperturbed."

The Trinamool Congress MP also assured people that if TMC candidate Brajokishore Goswami is elected from the constituency, he would ensure all round development of Shantipur. "Shantipur stands for communal harmony and peace and we are not going to allow anyone to destroy the heritage and culture of the religious town," he added.

By-election in Shantipur along with three other constituencies will be held on October 30.