'Why no action yet by EC against Dilip Ghosh for remark on Mamata?'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday took a dig at the Election Commission (EC) for not taking suo motu cognisance against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory statement against the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her leg injury.



Retweeting a post of TMC containing a clipping of Ghosh's speech, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien posted on the social networking site that "Honorable gentleman at the Election Commission. Do you still need a letter from a political party. Or a delegation of MPs to fly from Kolkata to Delhi to register a complaint..."

In the video posted by the ruling party in the state, Ghosh mocked "Banerjee's injury and called her physically disabled...". "This is what BJP thinks about women & the differently-abled! Let that sink in. @ECISVEEP ACT NOW! #NoVoteToBJP," TMC further states in its tweet.

The EC on Thursday banned Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours for his remarks in which he had stated during a public meeting that more incidents like that of Sitalkuchi would take place.

Meanwhile, TMC also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of telling lies to mislead people at the time of elections in Bengal and compared him with Goebbels "for repeating a lie" to make people believe his claim that BJP is winning in the election.

It may be recalled that TMC supremo has repeatedly attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for spreading lies in Bengal while addressing poll campaigns.

On Thursday morning, O'Brien stated in a tweet: "Trinamool is winning. Two turncoat mantris losing. Union Minister losing seat. Goebbels repeated a lie to make people believe him. Shah doing same. And Delhi-Noida media, at least keep bias 20-80. Ur now 1-99 against us."

Turncoats Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee joined BJP a few months ahead of the polls and fought in BJP tickets. BJP has also fielded its Union minister of state for environment Babul Supriya to fight against TMC's Aroop Biswas, who is also the outgoing state PWD minister, from Tollygunge Assembly constituency.