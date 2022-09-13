Why isn't ED probing BJP's source of income: Trinamool

KOLKATA: Amid allegations that the BJP was spending about Rs 11 crore to make its 'March to Nabanna' programme—scheduled to be held on Tuesday—a success, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday asked as to why the Enforcement Directorate was not questioning the saffron party about the source of such a huge amount of money. The BJP had reportedly spent Rs 3 crore during its three-day Chintan Shivir held at a star resort in the city in August.



Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of TMC questioned why the ED was not looking the other way as BJP was spending over Rs 13 crore within a fortnight. "Every political party has the right to hold rallies but why the ED is not questioning the party about the source from where it is spending Rs 13 crore to organise two party programmes. Moreover, a large number of Central forces will be deployed in plain clothes and for that Rs 1.70 lakh will be spent," he added.

The BJP has reportedly spent Rs 2.68 crore to book seven trains to bring its supporters from the districts. As per reports, about Rs 1.92 lakh would be spent to hire buses and trucks to bring the supporters to the venue. About Rs 73 lakh will be reportedly spent to make arrangements for the food to be served to party men, who would reach the city on Monday. About Rs 67 lakh will be spent to provide accommodation to the supporters, who will come from the districts, reports claimed. The party will reportedly spend Rs 66 lakh to hire people, who will join the rally as party workers. Reports claim that the BJP had spent Rs 40 lakh on posters and banners requesting people to join the rally and make it a grand success. Party sources said a huge number of Central forces will be deployed in plain clothes and for that the party has to spend another Rs 1.70 lakh.

Meanwhile, sources said BJP had been struggling with infighting over issues regarding the 'March to Nabanna' programme. The old-timers said the programme had been fixed by the new entrants as they always wanted to showcase 'a drama to the headquarters to keep their position intact.' "What the party needs is sustained movement across Bengal. But, the newcomers are busy showing their faces on television and have failed miserably to organise the party. By creating chaos, BJP cannot improve its position in Bengal," some old-timers, requesting anonymity, said. "BJP's fan-following has hit rock bottom. They will have to hire people and pose them as party workers," Ghosh alleged. Meanwhile, the alleged nexus between the CPI(M) and BJP had come out in the open as Suvendu Adhikari requested CPI(M) leaders to join the programme. The CPI(M) leaders did not make any comment on the matter.