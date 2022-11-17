Why isn't CBI, ED probing BJP's source of money, says Mamata

Kolkata: Alleging that BJP spends Rs 1,000 crore for each election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee questioned: "Where does the money come from? Why is the CBI, and the ED not investigating the source of this money?"



Banerjee on Wednesday also alleged that the Central agencies are prompt in taking action against Opposition leaders but refrain from doing so when those from the BJP are involved in corruption.

In an apparent reference to BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, whose flat's deed was recovered from the residence of Prasanna Roy, one of the SSC scam accused, she said the agencies probing the case should be prompt in arresting the BJP leader since a document of his house was seized from the flat of one of the accused.

"Even though I don't know the said woman, when the deeds were found at Arpita's (Mukherjee) house, the CBI promptly arrested the person. Although vindictive, it is as per the law. However, when a deed of a BJP leader's house is found at an accused's place, why isn't the CBI showing the same urgency to arrest the BJP leader? The law can't be different for two different people," Banerjee remarked.

She claimed that even for small mistakes, the BJP was targeting the opposition in the name of CBI and ED. "But when it comes to the mistakes of their leaders, there is no urgency shown by the same investigative agencies," she added.

The Trinamool supremo again lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for not paying dues for the 100 days' work scheme, the Gram Sadak Yojana and the Bangla Awas Yojana. "The Centre has stopped giving us funds. They are taking GST from us, but are not giving us our dues. Why will they stop giving us the funds? They had earlier implemented GST with the promise that all states would have equal taxation, and we agreed to it. However, now you are not giving us the funds. Earlier, we used to do our taxation but now the Centre is taking away all the money," Banerjee told reporters before leaving Jhargram on Wednesday.

She reiterated that last year she went and personally met the Prime Minister regarding the disbursal of funds for the state. "This year again, two members of my team and my ministers went and met the Central government officials. I'm currently on a wait-and-watch mode. It seems BJP leaders are only interested in elections and violence. They only know how to speak ill about others. They are not interested in the development of our society. Unfortunately, they seem to have their heads in the sky," she added.

Banerjee also referred to several tragedies that happened in the recent months where numerous people, including those from Bengal working in other states, lost their lives.

"Be it Manipur, Mizoram or Kashmir, our people have died. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," she said.

Banerjee assured that Bengal is on course to achieve piped water in all households across the state by the end of 2024. Before leaving Jhargram, Banerjee also went and spoke to the young girls at the Ramakrishna Mission.

Stating that the TMC supremo is the first in raising her voice against the Centre's autocratic way of functioning, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said: "Since the day provincial governments of India surrendered their financial autonomy in relation to taxation as earmarked in Part XII, Chapter I of the Constitution of India (since amended with the introduction of GST), the supremacy or bossism of the Union government against Opposition-ruled states is ever increasing in depriving their legitimate monetary entitlement, particularly West Bengal which is all along vocal against the unitary stand of the Centre on various issues causing concern for the states and the unity of the nation. Hence, Didi is again the first voice in raising the issue of GST."